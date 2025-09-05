SpiceJet posts ₹236.6 cr loss in Q1 due to maintenance issues, low demand

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹236.6 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) due to grounded planes awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions and subdued passenger demand after the Air India plane crash on June 12.

The airline had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹158.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

"Non-operation of certain parts of the entire aircraft fleet for awaited maintenance, coupled with airspace restrictions owing to geopolitical tensions affected the profitability of the company during the quarter. Further, an event of a tragic accident in the Indian aviation sector also subdued the customer sentiment, substantially impacting the performance for the quarter," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.