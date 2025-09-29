Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Monday said its net profit rose by 19.5 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,811 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.
The Lucknow-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 4,026 crore in the previous financial year.
During the year, Sidbi's balance sheet crossed Rs 5.6 lakh crore, the bank said in a statement.
The asset base grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 5,68,238 crore as of March 31, 2025, from Rs 5,22,521 crore as of March 31, 2024.
The loans and advances portfolio rose by 8.8 per cent to Rs 4,96,282 crore from Rs 4,56,015 crore in FY24, it said.
The bank earned an income of Rs 38,511 crore, up 20.6 per cent over the previous year. Earnings per share increased to Rs 84.62 in FY25.
Regarding asset quality, it stated that the Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios stood at 0.04 per cent and nil, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.
The bank's annual general meeting held on Monday approved a dividend of 20 per cent for 2024-25.
Commenting on the financial numbers, Sidbi chairman and managing director Manoj Mittal said the bank is dedicated to reinforcing and expanding the MSME sector by leveraging advanced technology to promote financial inclusion.
"We enhance credit accessibility through innovative digital initiatives and loan products, such as the EXPRESS loan, which utilises automated evaluation systems to facilitate prompt and seamless approvals," he said.
Sidbi continues to support MSMEs in building resilience, fostering growth, and expanding globally, he said, adding that the bank works closely with the government and other stakeholders to strengthen the MSME ecosystem.
In line with India's commitment to address climate change, Sidbi promotes green energy and cleaner production methods, creating new opportunities for MSMEs.
In FY25 and FY26 so far, the bank has significantly expanded its branch network. It plans to increase further outreach to provide wider credit access to MSMEs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app