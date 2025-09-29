Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Monday said its net profit rose by 19.5 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,811 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

The Lucknow-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 4,026 crore in the previous financial year.

During the year, Sidbi's balance sheet crossed Rs 5.6 lakh crore, the bank said in a statement.

The asset base grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 5,68,238 crore as of March 31, 2025, from Rs 5,22,521 crore as of March 31, 2024.

The loans and advances portfolio rose by 8.8 per cent to Rs 4,96,282 crore from Rs 4,56,015 crore in FY24, it said.

The bank earned an income of Rs 38,511 crore, up 20.6 per cent over the previous year. Earnings per share increased to Rs 84.62 in FY25. Regarding asset quality, it stated that the Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios stood at 0.04 per cent and nil, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. The bank's annual general meeting held on Monday approved a dividend of 20 per cent for 2024-25. Commenting on the financial numbers, Sidbi chairman and managing director Manoj Mittal said the bank is dedicated to reinforcing and expanding the MSME sector by leveraging advanced technology to promote financial inclusion.