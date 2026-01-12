TCS Q3 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹10,657 crore, revenue up 4.8%

India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, down 13.9 per cent compared to Rs 12,380 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit was down 11.7 per cent.

Revenue for the company grew 4.8 per cent in reported terms to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 2 per cent.

The company’s performance compared with Bloomberg estimates was a beat on revenue, but profit was a miss. According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue was expected at Rs 66,849 crore and net profit at Rs 13,005 crore.

TCS’ bottom line was impacted by restructuring expenses and one-time charges due to changes in labour codes. The company also had to make a provision for a legal claim of Rs 1,010 crore.

The order book TCV for the third quarter stood at $9.3 billion. TCV for the second quarter was $10 billion. In the first quarter, it was $9.4 billion.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: “The growth momentum we witnessed in Q2 FY26 continued in Q3 FY26. We remain steadfast in our ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company, guided by a comprehensive five-pillar strategy. Our AI services now generate $1.8 billion in annualised revenue, reflecting the significant value we provide to clients through targeted investments across the entire AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.”

TCS also shared its AI performance. The company said its annualised AI services revenue grew 17.3 per cent sequentially to $1.8 billion.

In terms of Q3 performance, major markets North America grew 0.1 per cent and Latin America grew 4.6 per cent on a sequential basis. The UK was down 1.9 per cent sequentially, whereas Europe grew 2.1 per cent. India grew by 8 per cent during the quarter compared to the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, India was down 34.3 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, North America was up 1.3 per cent, the UK was down 3.2 per cent, and continental Europe grew 1.4 per cent.

The positive aspect of this quarter’s performance was that BFSI, the firm’s largest vertical, grew 1.6 per cent year-on-year, though it was down marginally by 0.4 per cent sequentially. Consumer business was down 2.7 per cent year-on-year and grew 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Life sciences and healthcare was up 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and grew 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

Aarthi Subramanian, executive director, president and chief operating officer, said: “We continued to see AI acceleration this quarter. Our customers continue to invest in cloud, data, cyber and enterprise transformations to build readiness for AI. We further strengthened our Salesforce capabilities with the Coastal Cloud acquisition, building on our investment in ListEngage.”

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said: “Our sustained margin performance and strong cash conversion this quarter reflect our disciplined execution and financial resilience.”

The overall headcount of the company continued to fall. For the third quarter of FY26, headcount stood at 582,163. Headcount degrew by 11,151 from a base of 593,314 in Q2 FY26.

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, said: “Our associates are at the heart of our transformation into an AI-first enterprise. As of this quarter, there are over 217,000 associates with advanced AI skills, directly powering client success at scale. We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher-order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool. The passion and commitment our associates show in mastering next-gen capabilities give us the confidence to innovate responsibly and deliver sustainable value as AI reshapes the services landscape.