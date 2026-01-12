More than 15 companies will report their results for the quarter ended December 31. The current earnings season is significant as it follows a major goods and services tax (GST) revamp in September last year. Analysts will closely track the impact of the tax cuts on company earnings.

TCS Q3 results preview

Brokerages expect growth in overseas business to support both revenue and profit for TCS in the December quarter . As reported earlier by Business Standard, TCS is expected to post a 1.21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in revenue to ₹66,595 crore. Growth is likely to be driven by developed markets, especially the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment.