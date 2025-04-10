TCS Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to ₹12,224 cr, dividend declared

Commenting on the results, CEO and MD K Krithivasan said, “We are pleased to cross the $30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and digital innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale, makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities.”

The total contract value (TCV) of TCS' order book reached $12.2 billion, up from $10.2 billion in Q3FY25. In Q1 and Q2, the TCV stood at $8.3 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively.