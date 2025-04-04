Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Union Bank of India Q4 loan growth at 8.6%, total advances at Rs 9.82 trn

Union Bank of India Q4 loan growth at 8.6%, total advances at Rs 9.82 trn

The lender reported a 7.22 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 13.09 lakh crore as against Rs 12.21 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year

Union Bank
Total business of the bank rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 22.92 lakh crore as compared to Rs 21.26 lakh crore at March-end 2024. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 8.6 per cent to Rs 9.82 lakh crore during March 2025 quarter.

Total advances were Rs 9.04 lakh crore at the end of March 2024, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 7.22 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 13.09 lakh crore as against Rs 12.21 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 22.92 lakh crore as compared to Rs 21.26 lakh crore at March-end 2024.

Meanwhile, J&K Bank reported a 10.3 per cent improvement in advances to Rs 1.06 lakh crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 96,981 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Srinagar-based lender's deposits rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 1.48 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the year-ago period, J&K Bank said in a separate regulatory filing.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank clocked a 7.9 per cent rise in advances to Rs 32,122 crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 29,780 crore a year ago.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

