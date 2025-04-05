Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Trent's Q4FY25 standalone revenue increases 28.2% to Rs 4,334 crore

Trent's Q4FY25 standalone revenue increases 28.2% to Rs 4,334 crore

For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Trent's standalone revenue rose 39 per cent to Rs 17,624 crore. It was at Rs 12,669 crore a year ago in FY24

| Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd standalone revenue for the March quarter rose 28.2 per cent to Rs 4,334 crore, as per a quarterly update filed by the company on Saturday.

For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Trent's standalone revenue rose 39 per cent to Rs 17,624 crore. It was at Rs 12,669 crore a year ago in FY24.

Trent's standalone revenue for the year-ago period was at Rs 3,381 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which operates retail stores under the brand names as Westside, Zudio, and Star.

This does not include the revenue of Trent from the overseas market, where it operates stores in some countries.

"As of 31st March 2025, our store portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio(including 2 in UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts," said Trent.

During the January-March period, Trent opened 13 Westside stores and 40 stores in FY25.

Similarly, it opened 132 stores of Zudio, targeting the affordable fast fashion segment in the March quarter and 244 in FY25.

Besides, Trent also has the grocery business Star.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Trent LtdTrentTata groupQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

