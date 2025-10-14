Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 18% to ₹296 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 18% to ₹296 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's net premium income increased 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,843 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹10,754 crore in Q2 FY25, and was up 39 per cent on a sequential basis

ICICI Prudential Life
Photo: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹296 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), up 18 per cent from ₹250.99 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially profit dropped marginally from ₹300.99 crore.  The company’s net premium income increased 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,843 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹10,754 crore in Q2 FY25, and was up 39 per cent on a sequential basis.  Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹4,286 crore with a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent and total premium grew by 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 21,251 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.  APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums, plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.  The insurer's expenses for the quarter stood at ₹2,152 crore, down 6 per cent from ₹2,289.89 crore in the Q2 FY25. Sequentially, however, the expenses soared 13 per cent from ₹1,891.48 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ireda Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹549 cr, loan book grows 31%

Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, 20 others on Oct 14

Just Dial Q2 FY26 results: Net profit declines 22% to ₹119 crore

HCLTech Q2 result: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 cr, dividend declared

Q2 results today: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial on Oct 13

Topics :ICICI Prudential Life InsuranceQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story