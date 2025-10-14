ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 18% to ₹296 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹296 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), up 18 per cent from ₹250.99 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially profit dropped marginally from ₹300.99 crore.The company’s net premium income increased 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,843 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹10,754 crore in Q2 FY25, and was up 39 per cent on a sequential basis.Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹4,286 crore with a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent and total premium grew by 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 21,251 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums, plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.The insurer's expenses for the quarter stood at ₹2,152 crore, down 6 per cent from ₹2,289.89 crore in the Q2 FY25. Sequentially, however, the expenses soared 13 per cent from ₹1,891.48 crore.