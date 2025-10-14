Ireda Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹549 cr, loan book grows 31%

State-owned Ireda on Tuesday posted a 41 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹549 crore in the September quarter, backed by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹388 crore in the July-September period of FY2024-25, Ireda said in a statement.

During the second quarter, the company's revenues from operations climbed by 26 per cent to ₹2,057 crore from ₹1,630 crore in the three-month period a year ago.

The loan book grew 31 per cent to ₹84,477 crore against ₹64,564 crore in Q2 FY25.

Loan sanctions rose by 145 per cent to ₹21,408 crore compared to ₹8,724 crore in the year-ago period.