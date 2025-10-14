Ireda Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹549 cr, loan book grows 31%

State-owned Ireda on Tuesday posted a 41 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹549 crore in the September quarter, backed by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of ₹388 crore in the July-September period of FY2024-25, Ireda said in a statement.
During the second quarter, the company's revenues from operations climbed by 26 per cent to ₹2,057 crore from ₹1,630 crore in the three-month period a year ago.
The loan book grew 31 per cent to ₹84,477 crore against ₹64,564 crore in Q2 FY25.
Loan sanctions rose by 145 per cent to ₹21,408 crore compared to ₹8,724 crore in the year-ago period.
While disbursements were 81 per cent higher at ₹8,062 crore from ₹4,462 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
As of September, the company's net worth was ₹12,920 crore, up 38 per cent over ₹9,336 crore a year ago.
"Ireda's consistent growth across quarters underscores our strategic focus and execution excellence. Expansion in loan book and strong financials...highlight our role as a key enabler in India's clean energy ecosystem," Pradip Kumar Das, its Chairman and Managing Director, said.
Under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) functions as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), with a focus on financing renewable energy projects across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
