Trent Q1 profit up 9.5% to ₹430 cr, revenue rises 19% to ₹4,883 cr

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent saw its consolidated net profit rise 9.5 per cent in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), compared to the same period last year. Its revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to ₹4,883 crore in Q1 compared to the same period last year. On a standalone basis for the fashion portfolio, its like-for-like growth in Q1FY26 was in the low single digits. It also added that, on a standalone basis, the growth in revenues, including across comparable micro markets, was healthy, notwithstanding the early onset of the monsoon and geopolitical disruptions. Trent said its consolidated revenues do not include those of the Trent Hypermarket business. Its net profit on a consolidated basis stood at ₹430 crore in the quarter ended June.

Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was up 25.7 per cent at ₹898 crore in Q1. The company said it operates over 1,000 large-box fashion stores. "As of the quarter-end, we operate with a footprint of over 13 million square feet across our fashion brands. The emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear, continued to gain traction with customers. These emerging categories contribute to over 21 per cent of our revenues," the company said in its release. The release also added that Westside.com and Tata Neu continue to witness traction and grow profitably. In Q1FY26, online revenues grew by 35 per cent and contributed to over 6 per cent of Westside revenues, it added. "The business delivered steady performance during the quarter. We remain focused on evolving our differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time, enable us to deliver significant value," Noel N Tata, chairman at Trent, said in the release.