Trent Q1 profit up 9.5% to ₹430 cr, revenue rises 19% to ₹4,883 cr

Store footprint crosses 13 msf; Zudio, Westside scale up reach

zudio tata group
The company operates over 1,000 large-format fashion stores. (Photo: Trent website)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent saw its consolidated net profit rise 9.5 per cent in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), compared to the same period last year. Its revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to ₹4,883 crore in Q1 compared to the same period last year. On a standalone basis for the fashion portfolio, its like-for-like growth in Q1FY26 was in the low single digits.
 
It also added that, on a standalone basis, the growth in revenues, including across comparable micro markets, was healthy, notwithstanding the early onset of the monsoon and geopolitical disruptions.
 
Trent said its consolidated revenues do not include those of the Trent Hypermarket business. Its net profit on a consolidated basis stood at ₹430 crore in the quarter ended June.
 
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was up 25.7 per cent at ₹898 crore in Q1. The company said it operates over 1,000 large-box fashion stores. “As of the quarter-end, we operate with a footprint of over 13 million square feet across our fashion brands. The emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear, continued to gain traction with customers. These emerging categories contribute to over 21 per cent of our revenues,” the company said in its release.  ALSO READ: Bajaj Holdings Q1 results: PAT doubles to ₹3,487 cr on strong investments
 
The release also added that Westside.com and Tata Neu continue to witness traction and grow profitably. In Q1FY26, online revenues grew by 35 per cent and contributed to over 6 per cent of Westside revenues, it added. “The business delivered steady performance during the quarter. We remain focused on evolving our differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time, enable us to deliver significant value,” Noel N Tata, chairman at Trent, said in the release.
 
He added that the company believes building density of its presence in key markets allows it proximity and the ability to service customers readily. “Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale and reach and enjoy significant consumer awareness and love. We remain on track to build a sizeable and scalable pure-play direct-to-customer business in the context of the market size and opportunity,” he added.
 
“In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent’s playbook, and the contribution of our own brands is now trending at over 70 per cent of revenues,” he further added.
 
He also said the opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting, while being competitive. “We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver much consumer value and growth in the years ahead,” Tata said.
 

Topics :Trentfashion retailersQ1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

