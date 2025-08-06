Bhel Q1 results: Loss widens 114% to ₹455 crore as power demand dips

India's state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower demand for its power and industrial equipment products and rising costs.
The manufacturer's net loss more than doubled to ₹455 crore ($52 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from ₹213 crore a year earlier.
India's power demand fell 1.8per cent year-on-year to 481 billion units in the April-June period as early monsoons hampered construction activity and reduced air conditioning requirements.
That led to a slowdown in project orders for power equipment. BHEL's revenue from that segment, its biggest, fell 5.6 per cent to ₹3,899 crore.
The company, which accounts for 55per cent of India's total installed power generation capacity, said its revenue from operations was nearly flat at ₹5,487 crore in the quarter.
BHEL's expenses, however, rose nearly 7per cent to ₹6,280 crore, driven by a jump of 10.8per cent in the cost of raw materials and services.
BHEL's rival, Tata Power missed quarterly profit estimates, weighed down by weak electricity demand.
Shares of the company closed 3.4per cent lower, ahead of results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app