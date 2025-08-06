Bhel Q1 results: Loss widens 114% to ₹455 crore as power demand dips

India's state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower demand for its power and industrial equipment products and rising costs.

The manufacturer's net loss more than doubled to ₹455 crore ($52 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from ₹213 crore a year earlier.

India's power demand fell 1.8per cent year-on-year to 481 billion units in the April-June period as early monsoons hampered construction activity and reduced air conditioning requirements.

That led to a slowdown in project orders for power equipment. BHEL's revenue from that segment, its biggest, fell 5.6 per cent to ₹3,899 crore.