Swiggy Q4FY25 results: Loss almost doubles to ₹1,081 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Swiggy Limited on Friday reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.1 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks a 95 per cent jump year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹554.7 crore.

Meanwhile, the food delivery platform's consolidated revenue from operations jumped by 44.8 per cent to ₹4,410 crore from ₹3,045.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

“FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user segments and markets. Our Food delivery engine delivered best-ever results across innovation and execution, driving category-leading growth and rising profitability in lockstep," Sriharsha Majety, MD and group CEO, Swiggy, said.

"Quick-commerce is in a phase of rapid expansion and heightened competitive intensity, for which we have ramped up investments aimed at market expansion (Megapods), reach (1000+ stores across 124 cities) and differentiation (Maxxsaver). Our Out of Home Consumption business turned profitable in Q4, within just 2 years of its integration. Overall, we remain focused on growth, on the back of delivering unparalleled convenience to consumers.”

Shares of Swiggy were down 0.19 per cent at ₹314 apiece on the BSE at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.