Dr Reddy's Q4 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹1,594 cr, dividend declared

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,593.9 crore (attributable to equity holders) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a 22 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,307 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 13 per cent from ₹1,413.3 crore.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical major’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,506 crore in Q4 FY25, up 20 per cent from ₹7,083 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue grew 2 per cent from ₹8,358.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share, subject to approval of shareholders.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Lab were down 0.67 per cent at ₹1156.40 apiece on the BSE at the close of trading on Friday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.