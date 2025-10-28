TVS Motor Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 42% at ₹795 cr, revenue up 25%

TVS Motor also registered its highest ever quarterly sales of of 1.5 million units, up 23 per cent from Q2FY25. Here's a look at segment-wise Y-o-Y growth:

The firm's revenue from operations grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,051.22 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹11,197.19 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 15 per cent from ₹12,210.05 crore.