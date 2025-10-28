Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

Other firms expected to declare results include Tata Capital, Computer Age Management Services, Novartis India, CreditAccess Grameen, Aditya Birla Real Estate, CarTrade Tech, and Premier Energies.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,011.31 crore from ₹3,621.56 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹3,714.05 crore from ₹3,433.55 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a filing.

Indian Oil Q2 results highlight

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹169.58 crore a year earlier, boosted by higher refining margins and lower crude prices. Sequentially, profit increased 14.7 per cent from ₹6,813.71 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2.06 trillion, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, though lower than ₹2.2 trillion in the previous quarter. Total expenses fell to ₹1.96 trillion from ₹2.01 trillion last year.