Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today, October 28
- Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
- Accedere Ltd
- Adani Green Energy Ltd
- Aeroflex Industries Ltd
- Adani Total Gas Ltd
- Blue Dart Express Ltd
- Bondada Engineering Ltd
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd
- CarTrade Tech Ltd
- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
- Comfort Commotrade Ltd
- Comfort Fincap Ltd
- Coral Newsprints Ltd
- CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
- Global Offshore Services Ltd-$
- Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
- Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
- Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- ICRA Ltd
- Ideaforge Technology Ltd
- Infobeans Technologies Ltd
- Jasch Industries Ltd
- Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
- Jindal Steel Ltd
- Kiduja India Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Martin Burn Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
- Menon Bearings Ltd-$
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
- NIIT Ltd
- Novartis India Ltd
- Om Freight Forwarders Ltd
- Paragon Finance Ltd
- Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
- Premier Energies Ltd
- Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Macfos Ltd
- Sakthi Sugars Ltd
- Samhi Hotels Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
- Sundram Fasteners Ltd
- Sunita Tools Ltd
- Tata Capital Ltd
- TRF Ltd
- TTK Prestige Ltd
- TVS Holdings Ltd
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
- Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
