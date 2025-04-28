TVS Motor Q4 results: Net profit jumps 68% to ₹648 crore, revenue up 16%

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹648.1 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). This was up nearly 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹387 crore.

Sequentially, the profit was up by 14.5 per cent from ₹566.03 crore.

TVS Motor's revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to ₹11,542 crore from ₹9,942.5 crore in January-March 2024. Sequentially, it grew by 4.6 per cent from ₹11,034.9 crore.

"The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14 per cent at 12.16 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025 as against 10.63 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 10 per cent, registering 5.64 lakh units as against 5.11 lakh units in the quarter March 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 27 per cent, registering 5.02 lakh units as against 3.96 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-2024," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

TVS Motor FY25 result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a 32.6 per cent jump in net profit, while revenue rose 13.7 per cent year-on-year. Net profit (attributed to owners of the parent) stood at ₹2,235.56 crore at the end of FY25, compared to ₹1,685.37 crore at the end of FY25. Revenue from operations was ₹44,089.01 crore, up from ₹38,778.82 crore, reported the year before.

TVS Motor dividend The company said that it has allocated a total amount of Rs 475.09 crore from its FY25 profits to pay an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. On Monday, TVS Motor was up by 2.48 per cent to ₹2803 apiece at 3.48 pm on the BSE, before the company released its quarterly earnings report.

TVS Motor Q4 results highlights

Revenue: ₹11,542 crore

Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹648.16 crore

Basic and diluted EPS: ₹13.64

TVS Motor FY25 Highlights