Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹71.16 crore

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹71.16 crore

The city-based firm had registered a profit after tax of ₹7.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year

TVS Supply Chain
Commenting on the occasion, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Global Chief Financial Officer R Vaidhyanathan said, 'We began FY26 on a steady note, with improved profit delivery and disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives'. (Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹71.16 crore, the company said on Sunday.

The city-based firm had registered a profit after tax of ₹7.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review marginally went up to ₹2,592.31 crore from ₹2,539.39 crore registered in the year ago period.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said the share of profit from TVS ILP (Industrial and Logistics Park) business, in which TVS Supply Chain Solutions holds 25.2 per cent stake, was ₹177.23 crore during the April-June 2025 quarter. "This was subsequent to the transfer of 11 million sq ft of warehouse space as part of the Infrastructure Investment Trust listing," the statement said.

Aimed at further strengthening its end-to-end solutions offering, during the quarter under review, TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated its Integrated Final Mile (IFM) business into the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions segment across the United Kingdom and European markets.

This move is aimed at meeting growing customer demand. The unified operations enhance service delivery, reduce duplication and support margin expansion.

Commenting on the occasion, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Global Chief Financial Officer R Vaidhyanathan said, "We began FY26 on a steady note, with improved profit delivery and disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives. Our margin improvement reflects operational discipline across key businesses."  The restructuring programme in the United Kingdom and in Europe is set to drive a step-change in operating leverage and long-term margin trajectory by redefining our cost baseline, he said.

"We are confident of delivering progressive improvements in margin profile and bottom-line performance through the course of FY26 and beyond," he said.

The strong order pipeline of ₹5,300 crore drives outlook for the current financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.5% to ₹19,160 crore on treasury gains

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

Puravankara posts ₹68.55 crore net loss in Q1FY26, revenue down 20%

Topics :Company NewstvsQ1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story