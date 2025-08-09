Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

Other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, Vraj Iron And Steel, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Nova Agritech, Tierra Agrotech, ASM Technologies, SMS Pharmaceuticals, and Pradeep Metals.

: Tata Motors’ Q1FY26 profit after tax fell 30.5 per cent to ₹3,924 crore from ₹5,643 crore a year ago, hit by lower volumes and reduced profitability, mainly at JLR. Consolidated revenue dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹1,04,407 crore, with JLR down 9.2 per cent, CV down 4.7 per cent and PV down 8.2 per cent. Ebitda margin fell 480 bps to 9.2 per cent.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Friday, August 8, after US President Donald Trump ruled out trade negotiations with India amid the ongoing tariff standoff.

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹19,160 crore, driven by strong treasury gains, up 2.78 per cent sequentially. NII slipped 0.13 per cent to ₹41,072 crore, while domestic NIM fell to 3.02 per cent from 3.35 per cent a year ago. Treasury revaluation gains surged 144.3 per cent to ₹6,326 crore and forex income jumped 352 per cent to ₹1,632 crore.

The BSE Sensex fell 765.47 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 79,857.79, while the Nifty50 declined 232.85 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,363.30. For the week, the Sensex lost 742 points and the Nifty shed 202 points.

This was the sixth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmarks, marking their longest losing streak since the Covid-induced market crash in March 2020.

On the BSE, NTPC, Titan and Trent were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and M&M were the major laggards. On the NSE, NTPC, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises ended among the top losers.