Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

The total income grew to Rs 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

NBCC
NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 107.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

During 2024-25, NBCC Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 557.42 crore and a total income of Rs 12,272.99 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.5% to ₹19,160 crore on treasury gains

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

TVS SCS Q1 net profit soars eightfold to Rs 71 crore on InvIT, ops gains

Puravankara posts ₹68.55 crore net loss in Q1FY26, revenue down 20%

Topics :Company ResultsNBCCNBCC (India)Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story