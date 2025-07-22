United Breweries Q1 results: Profit rises 5.9% to ₹184 cr on lower expenses

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), backed by Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV, reported a 5.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The profit stood at ₹184.03 crore, up from ₹173.80 crore during the same period last year, according to the company's regulatory filing on Tuesday.

While profit rose, the company’s revenue from operations fell 7.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,380.78 crore. In the April-June quarter of 2024, revenue was ₹5,811.28 crore.

"Volume in Q1 increased 11 per cent, lapping the impact from elections during peak season last year coupled with strong estimated market share gains in the quarter," UBL said in its earnings statement.

Strong growth in premium brands UBL highlighted strong performance in its premium segment, which grew by 46 per cent -- outpacing the overall category growth. "Within our premium portfolio, we see strong growth from Kingfisher Ultra franchise, Amstel Grande & Heineken Silver, and we continue to drive premium volume growth," the company stated. Lower expenses and capital investments Total expenses for the quarter declined 7.9 per cent to ₹5,143.97 crore. Overall income also dipped by 7.33 per cent to ₹5,391.85 crore. During the quarter, UBL invested ₹136 crore in capital expenditure, primarily aimed at commercial and supply chain improvements to support future expansion.