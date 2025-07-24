Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: The company's profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25

Adani Energy
In Q1 FY26, Adani Energy commissioned three transmission projects—Khavda Phase II Part-A (Gujarat), Khavda Pooling Station-1 (KPS-1), and Sangod (Rajasthan).Image: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹512.48 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q1 FY26), recovering from a loss of ₹823.92 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 26.78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,819.28 crore, up from ₹5,378.55 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 7.4 per cent from ₹6,347.58 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Expenses of the company increased by 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,863.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹4,443 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, expenses were up 8.35 per cent from ₹5,411.6 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The company also stated that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 14 per cent to a record high of ₹2,017 crore during the quarter, driven by resilient performance in transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from smart metering business segment.
 
“We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused operations and maintenance (O & M), enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments. During this quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Energy Solutions.
 
In Q1 FY26, Adani Energy commissioned three transmission projects—Khavda Phase II Part-A (Gujarat), Khavda Pooling Station-1 (KPS-1), and Sangod (Rajasthan)—and secured a new transmission project, the WRNES Talegaon line, Maharashtra, bringing the under-construction order book to ₹59,304 crore, the company said.
 
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹849.4 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 result highlights

 
Revenue: ₹6,819.28 crore
Profit: ₹512.48 crore
Earnings per share: ₹4.27 (basic and diluted)
      

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

ACC Q1 results: PAT climbs 4.35% to ₹375 cr; revenue up 18% at ₹6,035 cr

Motilal Oswal Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹1,162 crore, revenue up 18%

Canara Bank Q1 results: PAT rises 22% to ₹4,752 cr; income at ₹38,063 cr

Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Topics :Adani Q1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story