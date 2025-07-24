Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹512.48 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q1 FY26), recovering from a loss of ₹823.92 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 26.78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,819.28 crore, up from ₹5,378.55 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 7.4 per cent from ₹6,347.58 crore in Q4 FY25.

Expenses of the company increased by 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,863.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹4,443 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, expenses were up 8.35 per cent from ₹5,411.6 crore in Q4 FY25.