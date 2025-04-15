Other companies releasing earnings reports today include Bombay Wire Ropes, Delta Industrial, Resources, GM Breweries, MRP Agro, and Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) will be among nine companies to release their earnings report for the last quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The companies are also expected to disclose their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31.Other companies releasing earnings reports today include Bombay Wire Ropes, Delta Industrial, Resources, GM Breweries, MRP Agro, and Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments.

TCS Q4 highlights

The Q4 earnings season kicked off with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India’s largest IT services company, reporting a 1.7 per cent drop in net profit to ₹12,224 crore. This decline was attributed to rising uncertainty, delays in client decision-making, and project ramp-downs.

Despite the weak quarter, TCS reported a 5.8 per cent increase in net profit for the full financial year, reaching ₹48,553 crore. Annual revenue grew by 6 per cent to ₹255,342 crore, helping the company surpass the $30 billion revenue mark for the first time.

TCS also announced that it would delay salary hikes for employees starting in April, citing ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including the continued tariff tensions between the US and other countries.

Also Read

Market review Apr 15

Indian stock markets are likely to rise for a second consecutive session, supported by strong gains on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the US markets was driven by the announcement of tariff pauses and exemptions by the Trump administration last week.

Indian markets remained closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead and were trading higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.18 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.38 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Follow the latest market updates here:

ALSO READ: Automobiles to pharma & healthcare: Earnings winter to persist in Q4FY25 Meanwhile, analysts expect Indian companies to post slower revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY25. This would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of low single-digit growth, amid ongoing challenges such as subdued consumer demand and weak credit growth.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 15