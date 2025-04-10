TCS Q4 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to ₹12,224 crore, misses estimates

India’s largest information technology services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw its net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 at Rs 12,224 crore, down 1.7 per cent compared to Rs 12,434 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Revenue for the company grew 5.3 per cent to Rs 64,479 crore for Q4FY25. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up marginally by 0.79 per cent.

The company’s performance compared to Bloomberg estimates was a miss. According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue was expected at Rs 64,848 crore and net profit at Rs 12,766 crore.

For the full year, net profit came in at Rs 48,553 crore, up 5.8 per cent. Revenue for FY25, at Rs 255,342 crore, was up 6 per cent. The company crossed the $30 billion revenue milestone.

The order book total contract value (TCV), however, came in at $12.2 billion, compared to $10.2 billion in Q3FY25. In Q1 and Q2, the TCV was at $8.3 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: “We are pleased to cross the $30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and digital innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale, makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities.”

The company’s Q4 performance was similar to that of the earlier quarters, where growth was driven by regional or growth markets. Majority markets such as the US and Europe continued to be soft. India grew by 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In Q3, India grew by 70 per cent Y-o-Y and in Q2, India grew by a whopping 95.2 per cent Y-o-Y. This was primarily due to the BSNL deal.

Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America too grew by 13.2 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Meanwhile, North America was down 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Within Europe, the UK grew by 1.2 per cent and Continental Europe was up 1.4 per cent.

What seemed positive is growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical, which was up 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y. In Q3, BFSI growth was flat. For TCS, like most of its large peers, BFSI is the largest vertical in terms of revenue.

Among the verticals, growth was driven by energy, resources and utilities (4.6 per cent), and technology and services (1.1 per cent). Consumer business was down 0.2 per cent.

TCS reported operating margins at 24.2 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY25. This is 30 basis points lower than Q3FY25.

The total headcount at the end of March 31, 2025, was 607,979. The company added 625 people in the fourth quarter of the financial year. Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer, said that the company onboarded 42,000 freshers as planned.