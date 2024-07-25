Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 results: Profit tanks over 91% to Rs 0.52 cr

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Thursday reported a 91.82 per cent decline in its profit after tax of Rs 0.52 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 6.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HMVL, the publisher of Hindi daily Hindustan.

Its revenue from operations was down 3.78 per cent to Rs 162.18 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 168.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of HMVL were flat at Rs 188.55 crore in the June quarter.