Adani Power Q4 result: Net profit dips 48% to Rs 2,737 cr, revenue up 30%

Gautam Adani-led Adani Power on Wednesday reported 47.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended March, 2024 (Q4FY24). The power company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,242 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23), according to the firm's stock exchange filing.





During the fourth quarter, the company's total income was Rs 13,881.52 crore against Rs 10,795.32 crore a year ago.







The expenses stood at Rs 10,323.58 crore in the period under review compared to Rs 9,897.60 crore in the year-ago period. However, for the entire FY24, the company's net profit almost doubled to Rs 20,828.79 crore from Rs 10,726.64 crore registered in FY23. Sequentially, the net profit came at Rs 2,737 crore as against its previous December quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 30 per cent to Rs 13,363.69 crore from Rs 10,242.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.





In FY24, the company's income rose to Rs 60,281.48 crore against Rs 43,040.52 crore in FY23.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “As India transitions to a more sustainable energy future, the Adani Portfolio of companies will continue to provide innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to support the nation’s economic growth and help realise the aspirations of its billion plus citizens."



He added, "Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable base load power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid. We are committed to continuous innovation across businesses and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.” The revenue reported for FY24 stands at Rs 60,281 crore against, almost 40 per cent more than the Rs 43,041 crore revenue reported in FY23.



According to the statement filed in the stock exchange on the outcome of the board meeting, the company also appointed Sangeeta Singh as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for an initial term of 3 years. Singh has worked in various capacities as Member of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax amongst others.