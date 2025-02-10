Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Overall hospital occupancy rose to 68 per cent from 66 per cent last year, driven by increased patient volume

Apollo Hospitals
Analysts had expected a profit of Rs 351 crore. | File Photo: Company website
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apollo Hospital posted a 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 372.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 13.9 per cent to Rs 5526.9 crore.
 
The growth in the net profit was attributed to significant improvement in online and offline pharmacy businesses
Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by 1.1 per cent, whereas PAT fell by 1.7 per cent. The profit was in line with Bloomberg estimates whereas the revenue declined marginally.
 
Speaking on the results, Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals stated "The significant increase in consolidated net profit is primarily due to Apollo Health Co., which includes our online and offline pharmacy businesses, moving from a loss last year to profitability this year. Specifically, Apollo Health Co. moved from a 27 per cent loss to a 32 per cent profit. This is a substantial improvement. While Apollo 24/7, our online business, is still operating at a loss, we anticipate achieving profitability within the next four quarters."
 
Commenting on this, Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stated, “With Q3 FY25 revenues rising and EBITDA expanding, our performance is a testament to our commitment to a healthier India. We are on track to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations over 3 to 4 years beginning FY26. The results reflect our growth story that underlines our purpose of healing India and touching more than a billion lives.”
 
Overall hospital occupancy rose to 68 per cent from 66 per cent last year, driven by increased patient volume. While the Tamil Nadu cluster saw 8 per cent revenue growth and an 11 per cent ARPOB increase to Rs 77,084, occupancy decreased to 64 per cent.
 
Apollo Hospitals' year-to-date (YTD) December FY25 performance shows strong growth across all segments. Consolidated revenue reached Rs 16,202 crores, a 15 per cent increase year-over-year. Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue grew 14 per cent to Rs 8,326 crores, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) revenue increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,160 crores. Apollo HealthCo, encompassing pharmacy distribution and digital health, saw 16 per cent revenue growth to Rs 6,717 crores.

Also Read

Q3 results Feb 10: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals to post earnings today

Stocks to Watch, Feb 10: Steel stocks, Nykaa, Eicher, M&M, Vedanta, BEL

Budget 2025: Enabling 'Heal in India' through equitable healthcare

Budget launchpad for health sector to be global leader: Apollo Hospitals

India's demographic edge: A key to addressing global healthcare crisis

 
The AP Telangana region led with 24 per cent revenue growth, a 15 per cent IP volume increase, and 9 per cent ARPOB growth to Rs 63,013, alongside a significant occupancy jump to 66 per cent. Karnataka's revenue grew 17 per cent with 71 per cent occupancy. The Eastern region's revenue increased 8 per cent with stable occupancy.
 
The Western region saw 12 per cent revenue growth but a slight dip in IP volume. The Northern region achieved 11 per cent revenue growth and improved occupancy at 74 per cent. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,996 beds (excluding AHLL and managed beds).
 
The company’s stock fell by 0.30 per cent to Rs 6,766 a piece on the BSE. The results came after market hours on Monday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nykaa Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 51.3% to Rs 26.41 crore

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Gillette India Q2 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 126 cr on high revenue

IRB Infra toll revenue up 20% to Rs 560 cr in Jan, highest from Maharashtra

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,171 cr on strong demand

Topics :Apollo HospitalsApollo Hospitals Enterprise LtdQ3 results

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story