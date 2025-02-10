Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Apollo Hospital posted a 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 372.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 13.9 per cent to Rs 5526.9 crore.

The growth in the net profit was attributed to significant improvement in online and offline pharmacy businesses

Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by 1.1 per cent, whereas PAT fell by 1.7 per cent. The profit was in line with Bloomberg estimates whereas the revenue declined marginally.

Speaking on the results, Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals stated "The significant increase in consolidated net profit is primarily due to Apollo Health Co., which includes our online and offline pharmacy businesses, moving from a loss last year to profitability this year. Specifically, Apollo Health Co. moved from a 27 per cent loss to a 32 per cent profit. This is a substantial improvement. While Apollo 24/7, our online business, is still operating at a loss, we anticipate achieving profitability within the next four quarters."

Commenting on this, Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stated, “With Q3 FY25 revenues rising and EBITDA expanding, our performance is a testament to our commitment to a healthier India. We are on track to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations over 3 to 4 years beginning FY26. The results reflect our growth story that underlines our purpose of healing India and touching more than a billion lives.”

Overall hospital occupancy rose to 68 per cent from 66 per cent last year, driven by increased patient volume. While the Tamil Nadu cluster saw 8 per cent revenue growth and an 11 per cent ARPOB increase to Rs 77,084, occupancy decreased to 64 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals' year-to-date (YTD) December FY25 performance shows strong growth across all segments. Consolidated revenue reached Rs 16,202 crores, a 15 per cent increase year-over-year. Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue grew 14 per cent to Rs 8,326 crores, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) revenue increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,160 crores. Apollo HealthCo, encompassing pharmacy distribution and digital health, saw 16 per cent revenue growth to Rs 6,717 crores.

The AP Telangana region led with 24 per cent revenue growth, a 15 per cent IP volume increase, and 9 per cent ARPOB growth to Rs 63,013, alongside a significant occupancy jump to 66 per cent. Karnataka's revenue grew 17 per cent with 71 per cent occupancy. The Eastern region's revenue increased 8 per cent with stable occupancy.

The Western region saw 12 per cent revenue growth but a slight dip in IP volume. The Northern region achieved 11 per cent revenue growth and improved occupancy at 74 per cent. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,996 beds (excluding AHLL and managed beds).

The company’s stock fell by 0.30 per cent to Rs 6,766 a piece on the BSE. The results came after market hours on Monday.