Home / Companies / Results / Apollo's second-quarter earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Apollo's second-quarter earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Adjusted net income rose to $1 billion, up from $576 million a year earlier. That translated to an adjusted net income per share of $1.70, which exceeded the average analyst forecast

Reuters
Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter adjusted net income jumped 75% year-on-year, underpinned by strong growth in earnings from its retirement services business and management fees. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chibuike Oguh

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter adjusted net income jumped 75% year-on-year, underpinned by strong growth in earnings from its retirement services business and management fees.
 
Adjusted net income rose to $1 billion, up from $576 million a year earlier. That translated to an adjusted net income per share of $1.70, which exceeded the average analyst forecast of $1.65, according to Refinitiv data.
 
Spread-related earnings, which encompasses the income Apollo generates from investing the capital of annuities provider Athene in mostly investment-grade debt products, surged 76% to nearly $800 million buoyed by higher interest rates and increased inflow from retirees.
 
Fee-related earnings rose by nearly 30% to a quarterly record of $442 million, driven by growth in management fees as Apollo accumulated more assets. Its income from asset sales were flat at just $20 million as the firm avoided cashing out its private equity investments amid the continued slump in deal making activity.
 
Unlike Apollo, peers Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc had reported that their second-quarter distributable earnings slumped 39% and 26%, respectively, due to a slowdown in asset sales.
 
Apollo's private-equity funds appreciated by 2.1%, corporate credit funds rose 2.6%, while its debt and equity funds gained 4%. By contrast, Blackstone's corporate private-equity funds appreciated by 3.5% while Carlyle's corporate private-equity rose 1%.
 
Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Apollo said its net income was nearly $600 million, versus a loss of $1.6 billion a year, supported mostly by higher investment income and premiums from Athene.
 
Total assets under management reached $617 billion, up about 3% from the prior quarter, driven by fundraising and asset appreciation. Unspent capital stood at $56 billion.
 
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) 

Also Read

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook

Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes

Karnataka Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 224.7% on better NIMs

Shriram Life insurance posts Rs 35 crore net profit in first quarter

Cummins India Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 78% to Rs 353 cr

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Adani Power Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 83.3% YoY, revenue rises 16%

Topics :Apollo Global ManagementCompanies

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story