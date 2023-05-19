Home / Companies / Results / Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Friday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Friday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 13.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 94.37 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 163.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 25.60 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 25.05 crore.

The total income increased to Rs 263.25 crore last fiscal from Rs 264.42 crore in the preceding fiscal.

On the operational performance, the company's sales bookings grew 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 802 crore from Rs 601 crore.

Also Read

Arvind SmartSpaces hits new high in a weak market, rises 105% in 6 months

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Dalmia Bharat Sugar doubles profit on higher sales in March quarter

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

Zomato narrows losses to Rs 188 cr in Q4, expenses fall to Rs 2,431 cr

Topics :Q4 ResultsArvind SmartSpaces

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story