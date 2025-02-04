Asian Paints Q3 results: Profit drops 23% to ₹1,110 crore, revenue down 6%

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 23.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,110.48 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from ₹1,447.72 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, profit rose nearly 60 per cent from ₹694.64 crore. ALSO READ: MobiKwik Q3 result: FY25 loss widens to Rs 55.2 cr on higher lending costs
Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped marginally by 6 per cent to Rs 8,549.44 crore year-on-year from Rs 9,103.09 crore. Sequentially, revenue went up by 6.5 per cent from ₹8,027.54 crore.