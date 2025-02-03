HFCL Q3 results: PAT dips 11.95% to Rs 72.58 cr, revenue at Rs 1,011.95 cr

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL posted an 11.95 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 72.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 82.43 crore in the same period a year ago. HFCL's PAT on a quarter-on-quarter basis was almost flat.

HFCL managing director, Mahendra Nahata said that despite a dynamic and challenging market environment, HFCL has demonstrated resilience with a stable quarterly performance.

"Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth continues to drive us forward. The recent BharatNet order wins are a testament to our expertise in strengthening India's digital infrastructure, reinforcing our position as a trusted technology partner in the Country's broadband revolution," he said.

The consolidated revenue of the company declined by 1.97 per cent to Rs 1,011.95 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1032.31 crore a year ago.

HFCL along with its consortium partners emerged as the lowest bidders with multiple bids exceeding more than Rs 8,100 crores for BharatNet Phase III Project during the reported quarter.

The company also launched a new defense manufacturing unit in Hosur in December 2024 quarter.

"The establishment of our new defense manufacturing unit in Hosur marks a significant milestone in our journey towards self-reliance in critical defense technologies. This step not only aligns with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives but also enhances our capability to contribute to national security," Nahata said.