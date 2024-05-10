Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 91 crore

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 91 crore

Its total income declined to Rs 1,874.77 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,059.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Bajaj Hindusthan, LPGCL
Its total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,360.34 crore in 2022-23.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 130.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its total income declined to Rs 1,874.77 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,059.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

In 2023-24, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 86.92 crore against Rs 134.74 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,360.34 crore in 2022-23.
 

Also Read

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Sugar shares extend fall; Balrampur, Dhampur, Praj tank up to 15% in 2 days

Sugar factory lying shut in Goa to resume in one year, produce ethanol: CM

Sugar output down 11% at 7.4 mn tonne during Oct 1-Dec 15 of 2023-24 mkt yr

India's perpetual sugar glut needs ethanol and export support

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit rises over three-fold to Rs 17,407 cr

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q4 results: Net profit rises 49% on healthy testing demand

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 4,886 crore

Sapphire Foods Q4 results: PAT declines 98% to Rs 2.39 cr on slow demand

Cipla Q4 results: Profit rises 79% to Rs 939 crore, revenue up 7%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajaj Hindusthan SugarQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story