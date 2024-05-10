Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 91 crore

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 130.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its total income declined to Rs 1,874.77 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,059.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

In 2023-24, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 86.92 crore against Rs 134.74 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,360.34 crore in 2022-23.

