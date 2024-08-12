Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 113.40 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Monday reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.28 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 500.44 crore over Rs 384.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper Ltd had earlier said that it is likely to exceed its capex target of Rs 350 crore for the ongoing fiscal year.