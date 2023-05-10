Home / Companies / Results / Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Its expenses increased to Rs 107.06 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 74.01 crore registered in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Balu Forge Industries Limited (BFIL) reported over 43 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 15.24 crore in the March 2023 quarter, boosted by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 10.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

The total income of the company surged to Rs 12,4.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 87.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses increased to Rs 107.06 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 74.01 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has approved the appointment of Amit Todkari as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from May 10, 2023.

Mumbai-based BFIL is also in the process of commissioning a precision machining line of Mercedes Benz Truck Factory which was recently acquired from Mannheim, Germany.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz India on road to best-ever sales: MD & CEO Martin Schwenk

Mercedes-Benz to increase prices by Rs 2-12 lakh across models from Apr 1

Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales at 4,697 units in March quarter

Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its fastest growing market this year too

Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

Kilburn Engineering Q4 result: Profit after tax rises 158% to Rs 12.34 cr

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Apollo Tyres Q4 profit jumps 4-fold on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Topics :Q4 Results

First Published: May 10 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story