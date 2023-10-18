Home / Companies / Results / Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Profit soars 245% to Rs 721cr on loan portfolio

Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Profit soars 245% to Rs 721cr on loan portfolio

The loan portfolio of the Kolkata-headquartered bank at the end of the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.3 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported over three- fold jump in net profit at Rs 721 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The loan portfolio of the Kolkata-headquartered bank at the end of the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.3 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year.

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender had posted a profit of Rs 209.30 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during July-September this fiscal rose to Rs 5,032 crore as against Rs 4,250 crore in the same period of 2022-23, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income grew to Rs 2,443 crore in Q2 FY24 from Rs 2,193 crore in Q2 FY23.

On the asset quality front, the lender reported deterioration as gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) rose to 7.32 per cent of gross advances at end-September 2023 from 7.19 per cent by the end of second quarter of 2022-23.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans also increased to 2.32 per cent, from 1.86 per cent.

However, provision (other than tax) & contingencies declined to Rs 636 crore from Rs 1,280 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin of the bank improved to 7.2 per cent in Q2 FY24 from 7 per cent in Q2 FY23.

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 7 mouth-watering sweets and dishes for Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Wipro Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 2,667 crore; revenue down 0.1%

Syngene International Q2 results: Net profit rises 14.22% to Rs 116.5 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 22.4% to Rs 244 crore

Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 28% to Rs 3,551 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% despite lower income

Topics :Bandhan Bankbank depositsBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story