Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit surges 62% to Rs 1,870 crore

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 16,411 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 14,160 crore a year ago, BoI said in a regulatory filing

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,151 crore in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday posted a 62 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 1,870 crore in the December quarter on account of decline in bad loans.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,151 crore in the year-ago period.

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 16,411 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 14,160 crore a year ago, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 15,218 crore as against Rs 12,728 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 5.35 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 7.66 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 1.41 per cent from 1.61 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 16.06 per cent as against 15.60 per cent at the end of December 2022.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the bank issued additional 44,91,01,796 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 100.20 under Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on December 11, 2023 and raised an amount of Rs 4,500 crore, it said.

Accordingly, the shareholding of the Government of India in the bank has reduced to 73.38 per cent as on December 31, 2023.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

