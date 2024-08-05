BEML Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 70 cr, income rises to Rs 631 cr

Defence PSU BEML on Monday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 70.47 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 634.61 crore over Rs 578.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the filing said.

BEML Ltd is a diversified company supplying products, services and support to defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.