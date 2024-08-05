Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Brigade Group Q1 results: Net profit rises 285.7%, revenue at Rs 1,113 cr

Additionally, the company's Q1 FY25 revenue included Rs 707 crore from real estate, Rs 259 crore from leasing, and Rs 118 crore from hospitality

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Realty player Brigade Group reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The profit has increased 285.7 per cent from the same quarter the previous year. 

Bengaluru-based real estate developer's revenue was at Rs 1,113 crore in Q1 FY25 against Rs 685 crore in Q1 FY24. Pre-sales bookings in the real estate segment for the period stood at 1.15 million square feet, with a sale value of Rs 1,086 crore.

"Real estate segment continued to be the primary driver of our growth, while other segments made healthy contributions. We believe that our diverse portfolio will help us capitalize on emerging opportunities,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises. 

Additionally, the company’s Q1 FY25 revenue included Rs 707 crore from real estate, Rs 259 crore from leasing, and Rs 118 crore from hospitality. 

Brigade Group declared its results on Monday after market hours. Ahead of the results, its shares closed down 0.7 per cent at Rs 1,124 apiece on the BSE.

Brigade caters to three major segments - residential, office, retail and hotels. The developer has its presence across Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru.
Topics :Brigade groupBrigade EnterprisesResultsQ1 results

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

