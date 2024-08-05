Brigade Group Q1 results: Net profit rises 285.7%, revenue at Rs 1,113 cr

Realty player Brigade Group reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The profit has increased 285.7 per cent from the same quarter the previous year.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer's revenue was at Rs 1,113 crore in Q1 FY25 against Rs 685 crore in Q1 FY24. Pre-sales bookings in the real estate segment for the period stood at 1.15 million square feet, with a sale value of Rs 1,086 crore.

"Real estate segment continued to be the primary driver of our growth, while other segments made healthy contributions. We believe that our diverse portfolio will help us capitalize on emerging opportunities,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.