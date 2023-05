Bharti Airtel reported a 49.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance indicator for telecom firms, was at Rs 193, flat from the quarter ago, but up 8.4 per cent year-on-year. Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, reported a 14.3 per cent rise in its revenue for the quarter that ended on March 31, to Rs 36,009 crore from Rs 31,500 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. Its India business resported a 12.2 per cent rise in the revenue to Rs 25,250 crore in the quarter.Bharti Airtel reported a 49.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago.



Airtel said it added 7.4 million 4G data customers in the March quarter, an increase of 3.4 per cent from a quarter ago. It had posted a 3.1 per cent increase in 4G users in the December quarter. Last month, market leader Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, said its fourth-quarter ARPU stood at 178.8 rupees, an increase of only 0.3% from a quarter ago and a 6.7 per cent climb from a year ago.

Shares of the company closed 1.2 per cent lower at Rs 787.35 ahead of the results. They declined 7% in the March quarter.