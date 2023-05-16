Home / Companies / Results / Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Max Healthcare Institute said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 86% to Rs 320 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of improvement in operating metrics in hospitals and reduction in finance costs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 86 per cent to Rs 320 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of improvement in operating metrics in hospitals and reduction in finance costs.

The healthcare provider had reported a PAT of Rs 172 crore for January-March 2021-22.

Net revenue increased to Rs 1,551 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,224 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, it posted a PAT of Rs 1,328 crore as compared with Rs 752 crore in 2021-22.

Net revenue rose to Rs 5,902 crore in FY23 as compared with Rs 4,981 crore in 2021-22.

Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the company is actively but prudently evaluating inorganic growth opportunities.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 2.49 per cent down at Rs 506.90 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

Australian regulator reviewing short-seller report on India's Adani group

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Topics :Max HealthcareQ4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story