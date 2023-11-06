Home / Companies / Results / Bikaji Foods posts 47% profit rise in Q2 as raw material costs ease

Bikaji Foods posts 47% profit rise in Q2 as raw material costs ease

Net income surged 47.3% to Rs 611.9 million, as materials cost edged up only 1.4% compared with the almost 3% increase in the previous quarter

Reuters Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Bikaji Foods International reported a 47% increase in quarterly profit on Monday, benefitting from higher distribution of its crispy ethnic snacks and easing ingredient prices.

Prices of several raw materials in the packaged foods segment, including edible oils and corrugated boxes, have dropped in recent months, helping everyone in the sector from biscuit maker Britannia Industries to Bikaji report solid earnings.

Bikaji - which has a strong foothold in Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam - has been rapidly expanding as the company tries to tap into India's growing middle class and is now focussing on states including Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The efforts helped its revenue from operations climb 5.6% to 6.08 billion rupees ($73.08 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income surged 47.3% to 611.9 million rupees, as materials cost edged up only 1.4% compared with the almost 3% increase in the previous quarter.

Shares in Bikaji, which last quarter bought a 49% stake in smaller rival Bhujialalji, rose as much as 4.9% after results, taking their gains to over 15% this year.

($1 = 83.1970 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Also Read

Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% equity stake in Bhujialalji

Bikaji Foods hits 52-week high, jumps 5% as Q1 net soars 164%

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Emami Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 3% to Rs 178.5 crore, revenue up 6%

Adani Energy Q2 result: Net profit jumps 46% to Rs 284 cr; income up 11%

Nykaa Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 50% YoY to Rs 7.8 cr; revenue up 22%

Barbeque-Nation posts net loss of Rs 12.37 cr in second straight quarter

Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% to Rs 27.3 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 results

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story