GSK Pharmaceuticals Q1 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 182.33 crore

In addition, the respiratory portfolio comprising Nucala and Trelegy delivered a growth of 57 per cent by further improving access to more patients.
The paediatric vaccine segment maintained market leadership in the self-pay private market and delivered double-digit growth of 15 per cent.
In the adult vaccines segment, GSK Pharma said it continues to build on the momentum from the launch of Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine to further expand the adult immunisation category in India through its innovative go-to-market strategies.
"We continue our growth momentum across general medicines and vaccines portfolios while maintaining profitability. As we celebrate hundred years of our operations in India, we remain committed to pursuing new growth opportunities, enhancing our leadership in key therapeutic areas and advancing our innovative omnichannel strategies to further enhance customer experience," GSK Pharma Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar said.