Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Adani Ports registers 47% jump in Q1 profit on strong cargo volumes

Adani Ports registers 47% jump in Q1 profit on strong cargo volumes

Shares of the Adani Group company were up 1.2% after the results, while the broader benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.2%

Gautam Adani, Adani
Last month, smaller rival JSW Infrastructure posted a lower quarterly profit due to higher expenses. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 47 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong commercial activity in the world's fifth-largest economy lifted cargo volumes.

Shares of the Adani Group company were up 1.2 per cent after the results, while the broader benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.2 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India's largest private port operator by volumes, Adani Ports said its consolidated net profit rose to 31.13 billion rupees (nearly $372 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June, from Rs 2,115 crore a year earlier.

Revenue increased by more than 11 per cent to Rs 6,956 crore. This excludes the Rs 603 crore received from the divestment of the Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu state.

Port operators have benefited from sustained cargo movement in and out of India, supported by healthy domestic demand and sturdy commercial activity in Asia's third-largest economy .

Cargo volumes handled by Adani Ports rose 7.5 per cent in the June quarter to 109 million metric tons (MMT), despite a loss of 6 million metric tons (MMT) in April and May due to the shutdown of its Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh state.

More From This Section

ArcelorMittal March quarter results: Core profit at $1.96 bn, tops forecast

Maruti Suzuki sees 48% profit surge, unveils plans for 6 EVs by 2031

Aster DM Healthcare Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 81.3% to Rs 81 cr

Ambuja Cements' Q1 results: Profit at Rs 789.63 cr; revenue at Rs 8,311 cr

Zee Ent Q1 results: Profit up at Rs 118.10 cr, revenue rises 7.6%

Adani Ports had declared a force majeure at its Gangavaram port in April after agitation by certain section of employees disrupted cargo handling and other associated cargo operations.

The company, which is a part of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, operates 13 ports and terminals in India, including the country's largest container handling port in Mundra in the western state of Gujarat.

The Mundra port handled 17.6 MMT cargo in May, a record monthly volume for any Indian port.

Last month, smaller rival JSW Infrastructure posted a lower quarterly profit due to higher expenses.

($1 = 83.7155 Indian rupees)

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Adani group's Vizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment

Adani Ports aims to complete phase one of long-delayed port by year-end

Adani Ports planning to invest $1.2 bn in new transshipment terminal

History scripted as mothership lands at Adani Group's Vizhinjam port

Topics :Adani PortsAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZAdani Port and SEZGautam AdaniAdani Group

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story