Music label company Saregama on Friday reported a 26 per cent rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 205.3 crore from the quarter that ended on June 30 in financial year 2024-2025 (Q1FY25).

The company reported an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 68 crore in the first quarter of FY25, as against Rs 62.3 million during the same period last year (Q1FY24). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported profit before tax at Rs 50.7 crore in the first quarter of FY25, on the back of increased content investments.

In a press release, the company said that this quarter featured the release of the hit track ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the film ‘Bad Newz’, which achieved top positions across various charts, including Spotify, YouTube, Wynk, and radio.

“Other big album this quarter was the movie ‘Mandakini’ whose song ‘Vatteppam’ topped charts in Malayalam. ‘Disco’ song by Badshah from Yoodlee Film ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ in Punjabi. In non-films, the company released songs such as ‘Morni’ by Raftaar in Hindi; ‘Kaala Chashma Laga Lijiye’ by Neel Kamal Singh in Bhojpuri...,” the press release said.

During the quarter that ended on June 30, the company launched over 330 original and premium recreations in various languages including Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali. Additionally, it introduced more than 900 derivative versions (such as LoFi, Trap Mix, Cover, Acoustic, etc), contributing to the increasing popularity and expansion of its catalogue, the release said.

Avarna Jain, vice-chairperson at Saregama India, said “FY25 has begun on a strong note with our new music release topping charts across different platforms and Punjabi films also getting an excellent response from the viewers. Diversification also gained momentum with successful live events and the launch of third Saregama talent. We have another exciting fiscal year coming up expecting the company to gain new heights.”

The company’s songs featured prominently in ‘Citadel Season 2’ on Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions' Hindi film ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’, and Tamil movies such as ‘Chandramukhi-2’ and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

“The company launched its third Saregama Talent ‘Arjun Tanwar’ with the release of the song ‘Banjaare’. During the quarter, more than 30 influencers/ artists were added, taking the total influencers/ artist count managed by the company to over 150 (23 per cent growth Q-o-Q) with more than 100 million followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube,” the press statement said.

The press release further said that Saregama’s Live started the ‘Dil Luminati’ tour of Diljit Dosanjh. As many as 11 concerts were held across the US and Canada in Q1FY25.

“Digital footprint across Saregama owned and controlled channels touched 262 million followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook,” the press release said.