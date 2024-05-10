Home / Companies / Results / Care Ratings Q4 results: Net profit surges 35% to Rs 34.8 crore

Care Ratings Q4 results: Net profit surges 35% to Rs 34.8 crore

The domestic rating agency had a profit after tax of Rs 25.9 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
Care Ratings on Friday reported a 35 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 34.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. (Imaging: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Care Ratings on Friday reported a 35 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 34.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The domestic rating agency had a profit after tax of Rs 25.9 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Total income rose 13 per cent to Rs 88.5 crore during the March quarter, Care Ratings said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.

For the 2023-24 fiscal, the standalone net profit rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 119.4 crore.

Total income also grew 15 per cent to Rs 330 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The board of Care Ratings has declared a final dividend of Rs 11/share, which will take the total declared for the year to Rs 18/share.

Shares of Care Ratings were trading at Rs 1,104.20 on Friday in early trade on BSE, up 0.29 per cent over the previous close.


 

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

