Chambal Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit up 39% to Rs 380.96 cr

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 (45 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 380.96 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 274.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 5,467.28 crore in the July-September period of 202324 fiscal, from Rs 8,675.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses declined to Rs 4,894.72 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 8,305.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 (45 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

