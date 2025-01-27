Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India Q3 results: Profit drops 17% to Rs 8,506 cr, dividend declared

Coal India Q3FY25 results: The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share for FY25

Coal India
Photo: CIL website
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a 17 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 10,253.48 crore reported during the same period last year. The company attributed the decline to softer demand and lower coal offtake during the period.  Sequentially, however, net profit rose by 35 per cent from Rs 6,289 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 35,780 crore from Rs 36,154 year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, revenue rose by 16.6 per cent from Rs 30,67 crore. 
 
Consolidated total expense for the largest government-owned coal producer went up by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,202 crore, from Rs 25,133 crore. Expenses rose by 8.4 per cent from Rs 24,162 crore reported in the July-September quarter. 
 
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda ) came in at Rs 12,317.2 crore. However, it was 5 per cent lower than the Rs 12,970.7 crore reported in Q3 FY24.
 
The Ebitda margin stood at 34.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 35.9 per cent recorded in the same quarter last year.
 

Second interim dividend declared

The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share for FY25 with Friday, January 31, 2025 set as the "record date" for the dividend, and payment to be made by February 26, 2025.
 
The company accounts for more than 80 per cent of India's domestic coal output.

Shares of Coal India closed trading at Rs 375.4 on the BSE on Monday, down 2 per cent before the Q3FY25 financial results were released. 
 
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

