Home / Companies / Results / Cummins India's Q2 net profit rises 23% rise at Rs 329 cr on lower costs

Cummins India's Q2 net profit rises 23% rise at Rs 329 cr on lower costs

Cummins India's total expenses fell 5.1% to Rs 1,620 crore on lower cost of raw materials such as aluminium and steel

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Diesel and natural gas engine maker Cummins India reported a 23% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as lower expenses helped offset slowing engine demand.

The Indian unit of US truck engine maker Cummins reported a consolidated profit of Rs 329 crore ($39.52 million), up from 2.67 billion rupees last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The US company last week also posted a 64% rise in September-quarter net profit at $656 million.

Cummins India's total expenses fell 5.1% to Rs 1,620 crore on lower cost of raw materials such as aluminium and steel.

Income from operations marginally dipped 1.8% due to weaker demand for its newly launched and more expensive power generator sets, made to meet the revised emissions guidelines.

The new emission norms by the Central Pollution Control Board came into effect from July 1 and target a near-90% reduction in emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

"There is expected to be some downside risk to the demand of the products given pre-buy in the months leading to the change," the company had said in its annual report in July.

The new emission norms are applicable for generator sets with power output up to 800 kilowatts (KW).

All of Cummins' products under 800KW, which constitutes 80% of its portfolio as per HDFC Securities, underwent significant changes and costs 20%-25% higher.

Rival Thermax reported a 45% jump in second-quarter profit last week, helped by strong industrial demand, while ABB India and Siemens are yet to report results.

Also Read

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Shift to new norms may hamper growth, margins for Cummins India in FY24

Ashes: AUS coach McDonald puts rumours to rest, says Cummins not resigning

Cummins India receives CPCB IV+ norm compliance certification from ARAI

Info Edge net profit more than doubles to Rs 240 cr in Jul-Sep qtr

Tata-owned Trent Q2 profit surges three fold, shares hit record high

BLS International net profit in Q2 rises nearly 61% to Rs 82 crore

Eveready second quarter net profit jumps 73% on easing input cost

Shree Cement beats profit view in Jul-Sep quarter on strong infra demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :dieselCummins India

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story