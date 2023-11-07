Home / Companies / Results / Eveready second quarter net profit jumps 73% on easing input cost

Eveready second quarter net profit jumps 73% on easing input cost

Eveready Industries said the revenue performance was nearly flat owing to the distribution revamp, which is expected to normalise in the coming quarters

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Battery and flashlight major Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL) on Tuesday reported a 73.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.44 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal on easing input cost.

The city-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operation during the July-September quarter was lower by three per cent to Rs 364.9 crore as compared to Rs 375.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin improved to 12.7 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Eveready Industries said the revenue performance was nearly flat owing to the distribution revamp, which is expected to normalise in the coming quarters.

Battery-operated flashlights continued to degrow despite healthy growth in rechargeable category, it said.

"Favourable trends in key raw materials and stability in exchange rate created suitable conditions for margin expansion," the company said in a statement.

"Our emphasis to grow within our existing business mix saw us successfully execute a very complex route to market in our distribution structure," Eveready Industries Managing Director Suvamoy Saha said.

The initial moderation in uptake in batteries is expected to resolve in the coming quarters as stocks get replenished via more efficient pathways, he said.

In its revamp journey with the new management under the Dabur family, Eveready has also unveiled a new logo and a tagline, aiming at wooing the new generation of consumers.

Also Read

Eveready growth to be backed by 'adequate' profitability: MD Suvamoy Saha

Eveready Industries Q1 profit up 13.8% to Rs 24.86 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Eveready will focus on growth but in a profitable manner: Mohit Burman

Eveready Industries cuts number of direct distributors to 1,000 from 5,000

Castrol India posts 11.3% fall in Q1 profit on rising input costs

Shree Cement beats profit view in Jul-Sep quarter on strong infra demand

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 102 crore

Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit rises nearly 4% to Rs 3,781 cr

Alkem Laboratories posts 87.85% increase in PAT, sales in India up by 5%

Redington Ltd reports standalone profit at Rs 573.03 cr in July-Sep quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EvereadyQ2 results

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story