Dr Lal Path Labs Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 19% to Rs 96.7 crore

India's Dr Lal Path Labs reported a 19 per cent jump in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, led by continued demand for its bundle test offerings, sending its shares 3 per cent higher.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 96.7 crore ($11.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 81.3 crore a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' estimate of Rs 97.69 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

An increasing awareness around health and wellness, coupled with the expansion of diagnostics firms such as Dr Lal Path into smaller cities, has boosted demand for medical tests.

The company, which operates about 300 testing labs, said the number of samples tested grew 10 per cent during the quarter.

Dr Lal Path has also benefited from strong demand for its bundle test offerings, which combine tests for multiple diseases such as hyperthyroidism and diabetes, analysts said.

The company's revenue from operations met analysts' estimates and climbed about 11 per cent to Rs 597 crore.

It declared a dividend of six rupees per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Rival Metropolis Healthcare is set to report its third-quarter results next week.