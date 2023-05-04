Home / Companies / Results / Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece

During the quarter, the revenue from operations, however, rose 6.3 per cent to Rs Rs 2,677.33 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Dabur on Thursday reported a 0.5 per cent fall in net consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 292.76 crore as compared to Rs 294.34 crore in the previous year. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.7 per equity share.
In the year 2022-23 (FY23), the company's net profit was down 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,701.33 crore from Rs 1,742.3 crore in FY22.

During the quarter, the revenue from operations, however, rose 6.3 per cent to Rs 2,677.33 crore. It was Rs 2,517.81 in the same quarter in FY22.
In FY23, the company's revenue from operations was up 6.14 per cent to Rs 11,975.28 crore from Rs 1,281.84 crore in FY22.

Topics :DaburDabur IndiaQ4 ResultsFMCGBS Web Reports

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

